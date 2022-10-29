Condemn false propaganda: Raj Bhavan to democracy-loving people

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Published: 29th October 2022 10:06 am IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: The Telangana Raj Bhavan appealed to all democracy-loving people to condemn those who propagate false propaganda against Raj Bhavan on social media.

“Raj Bhavan strongly and vehemently condemns the baseless allegations against it and dragging of the highest constitutional office in the State, the Raj Bhavan, into political controversies on social media,” read an official statement.

The statement also added that certain unscrupulous elements are indulging in rumor-mongering and making baseless political allegations against the Raj Bhavan and the Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, through social media handles, thus bringing disrepute and lowering the prestige of Raj Bhavan as well as the Governor.

MS Education Academy

“Raj Bhavan makes an appeal to all democracy-loving people of Telangana to denounce and strongly condemn such false tweets by social media handles which are aimed at indulging slanderous and false political allegations with vested political interests to bring disrepute to the Raj Bhavan, the State’s highest constitutional office,” the statement added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button