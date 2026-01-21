Confident of winning Bengal, Tamil Nadu: BJP President Nitin Nabin

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, January 21, asserted that it will form its government in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu for the first time by defeating the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), respectively in the upcoming assembly polls.

In a statement, the saffron party said, based on the ground reports presented by the party’s state units here at a meeting chaired by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, it is confident of dislodging the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal and the M K Stalin government in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming polls.

At the meeting, Nabin reviewed the BJP’s election preparations so far in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, party national general secretary Arun Singh said.

Representatives from all these states presented their respective “preparedness reports” before the BJP president, he said.

“The national president expressed satisfaction over the party’s preparations,” Singh said.

“Based on the reports submitted by the state BJP presidents and state in-charges, it can be confidently said that in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to form the government for the first time with a full majority with the blessings of the people,” he added.

Singh said that based on the reports presented by the state units at the meeting, the BJP is also confident of forming its government for a “third consecutive” term in Assam.

“In Tamil Nadu also, the BJP-NDA will form the government this time,” he said.

“While the NDA is set to return to power in Puducherry, the Bharatiya Janata Party is also expected to deliver a very strong performance in Kerala in the upcoming assembly elections,” the BJP leader added.

A day after taking over as the BJP chief, Nabin on Wednesday hit the ground running when he held his first strategy meeting with all key office-bearers of the party and reviewed preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in the five states, including West Bengal.

At the day-long meeting, Nabin also asked the party functionaries to further strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and instructed them to counter the Congress‘ “negative campaign” against the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme by intensifying efforts to apprise the people of its benefits, sources said.

The party is already running a campaign across the country to counter the Congress’s attempts to build a narrative against the scheme that replaced the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-initiated Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

At the meeting, Nabin discussed with the BJP functionaries the strength of the party campaign being run across the country and made necessary suggestions to make it stronger, the sources said.

In the meeting, which discussed a host of other issues, former BJP president J P Nadda was present along with senior leaders, including the party’s national office-bearers and state unit functionaries.

“Nadda also addressed the delegates and gave his guidance and suggestions on various issues discussed at the meeting,” a leader said.