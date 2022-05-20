Confirmed contestant quits Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, here’s why

Mumbai: ‘Aladdin’ fame Siddharth Nigam, an upcoming star who shows great performance in all of his stints, recently gained the attention of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 makers. According to reports, the makers, who were highly impressed with the young actor, tried their best to get him as a contestant on the show.

However, due to prior commitments, Siddharth had to reject the opportunity.

Siddharth Nigam rejects Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

The Dhoom 3 actor, speaking to Times of India, said, “Lately people have been asking me if I am doing the show or not. I’d like to tell everyone that I will be doing Khatron Ke Khiladi someday, but not this year. As much as I’d like to do the show, now is not the right time. So you might see me doing KKK in the coming years because I love the format and I would love to be part of the show.”

Stating the reason for his rejection, Siddharth said, “I have a couple of projects that I am in talks for and I will have to be present physically here for the discussion. So it was not possible for me to cancel all my commitments at the last minute and hence I had to let go of the reality show this year. If they offer me the show next year, I will definitely take it up.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Updates

The contestants along with host Rohit Shetty are all set to jet off to Cape Town, South Africa next week. The shoot will most likely start in June and will air on Colors TV from July or August.

The contestants who have reportedly signed the dotted line are — Rubina Dilaik, Munawar Faruqui, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Sheikh and Sriti Jha among others.