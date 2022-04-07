Confirmed list of celebs who will attend Alia-Ranbir’s wedding

Mumbai: Two most happening and popular stars of Bollywood Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been making headlines for their rumoured wedding in April. There is hot buzz in the industry that the couple, who is head-over-heels in love with each other, will tie knot on April 17th at RK family house in Chembur in the presence of their close friends and family.

As Ranbir and Alia’s wedding date nears, reports are surfacing about who all are going to attend big fat ceremony to bless the couple. The entire Kapoor and Bhatt clan will be present during the wedding festivities. Check out the list below which is as per various media reports.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Guest List

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Varun Dhawan

Natasha Dalal

Ayan Mukerji

Zoya Akhtar

Arjun Kapoor

Masaba Gupta

Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar

Manish Malhotra

Anushka Ranjan

Akansha Ranjan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan

Karisma Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Reception Details

Reports also have it that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be hosting a grand reception for their friends from the industry by the end of April. The couple’s wedding reception will reportedly be attended by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur among others.

What’s on their work front?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie which also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy is slated to hit the screens on September 9.