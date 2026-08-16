Conflicting accounts emerge in Chamarajanagar forest firing

Chamarajanagar: Conflicting accounts have emerged over the firing incident in the Shagya range of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in which three men were killed, with the families alleging that forest personnel shot them while they were asleep and the Forest Department maintaining that its staff opened fire in self-defence after being attacked by suspected poachers.

An FIR has been registered at Hanur police station based on a complaint filed by Lourdamery, wife of deceased Antonyaswamy of Thomiyar Palya. She alleged that her husband and two others were shot dead by forest personnel while they were sleeping near a rocky area inside the forest.

According to her complaint, two of their cattle had failed to return home after being sent into the forest for grazing on August 14. Antonyaswamy, his brother Sebastian David Kumar, brother-in-law John Rose Peter and relative Mahimadas went into the forest in the evening to search for the missing cattle.

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Lourdamery said Mahimadas later called the family and told them that they had searched for the cattle but could not find them. They then rested near a rock in the forest. Mahimadas allegedly told the family that he woke up around midnight while the other three continued sleeping.

According to the complaint, at around 5 am, forest personnel allegedly opened fire on the three sleeping men, killing them on the spot, while Mahimadas managed to flee. Lourdamery has sought legal action against the forest personnel, whom she has accused of killing the three men. No individual forest official has been named in the complaint.

However, the Forest Department has given a different account. In a statement, it said officials received information that armed poachers had entered the Shagya beat area of the Holemuridatti forest. Two teams were formed to conduct an operation.

The department said that between 5 am and 5.30 am, the suspected poachers hiding among rocks and bushes suddenly fired at the forest personnel using country-made guns. The officials allegedly retaliated in self-defence.

The department said personnel heard groaning sounds after the firing and, on approaching the spot with torches, found three men injured and another person fleeing. The injured men were taken to the Kollegal sub-divisional hospital, where doctors declared all three dead.

The deceased have been identified as Antonyaswamy, 50, John Rose Peter, 45, and Kumar, 33. Mahimadas is reportedly absconding.

Forest officials claimed to have recovered two country-made guns, around 20 kg of meat packed in two bags, head torches, batteries, gunpowder, ammunition, utensils and spices from the spot.

South Zone Inspector General of Police Dr M B Boralingayya said a detailed investigation would be conducted to establish what exactly happened.

“The complaint by the deceased man’s wife and the Forest Department’s version are different. Both angles will be investigated thoroughly and the truth will be established based on evidence,” Boralingayya told reporters in Hanur on Saturday.

He said investigators would also ascertain whether the deceased had any previous cases related to wildlife poaching. “Two bags containing meat have been seized. It is yet to be established what animal the meat belonged to,” he said.

The police and forest authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the firing.