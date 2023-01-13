Cong asks Pralhad Joshi to apologise for his holiday remarks against Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress demanded on Friday that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi apologise after his remarks on party leader Rahul Gandhi “going on a holiday” during the winter break of the Bharat Jodo Yatra proved to be wrong.

Joshi had earlier claimed that Gandhi had taken a nine-day year-end break from the foot march organised by his party to go on a holiday abroad.

“When are you going to apologise Joshi-avare Pralhad Joshi? I had challenged you for your lies on Rahul Gandhi during 9-day break of Bharat Jodo Yatra. If you were proved right, I’d apologise. If you were proved wrong, which you have been, you should,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter.

“Daro Mat. Maafi Maang Lijiye!” he further said.

Ramesh had earlier accused Joshi of making “big and bogus” statements on Gandhi.

Joshi had alleged that the Wayanad MP was going on a holiday and that is why the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress had taken a long break.

After Ramesh attacked the government in Parliament during the recently-concluded winter session, the parliamentary affairs minister had hit back at him, saying “your leader is breaking the (Bharat Jodo) yatra to holiday abroad”.