Cong, BRS, AAP move suspension of business notice in RS on Hindenburg-Adani row

New Delhi: Members of Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and AAP on Tuesday moved suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row.

Congress Notice under rule 267 to suspend the proceedings of the House & discuss the failure of Govt in constituting JPC in the #Adani financial fraud case submitted by ⁦@NasirHussainINC⁩



Congress Deputy leader in the House Pramod Tiwari, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and BRS MP K. Keshav Rao moved suspension notice on the issue.

On Monday, the Congress alleged that the government did not want Parliament to function.

“Parliament was adjourned for the day because the Government simply didn’t want it to function. It created a completely bogus diversion to keep the attention away from the combined Opposition demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani Maha Mega Scam,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had said.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition members had staged a march towards Vijay Chowk and Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that there is no rule of law under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.