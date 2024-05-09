Congress, BRS, AIMIM triangle of appeasement: Amit Shah in Bhongir

He said the election is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Bharatiya guarantee" against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Chinese guarantee".

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th May 2024 1:53 pm IST
Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the 2024 election is Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi and that it is a contest between vote for development and “vote for jihad”.

Addressing an election rally in Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana, he said the election is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Bharatiya guarantee” against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Chinese guarantee”.

Describing the Congress, BRS and AIMIM as a triangle of appeasement, he said the parties don’t let Ram Navami procession to take place and that they also oppose CAA.

“These people don’t allow the celebration of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ (September 17). These people oppose CAA. These people want to run Telangana on the basis of Sharia and Quran,” he said.

