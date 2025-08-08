Congress hit by ‘cabinet berth pangs’; Rajagopal blasts leadership for denying him place

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress government headed by A Revanth Reddy has been hit by cabinet berth pangs, as party Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has fired a series of missiles against the chief minister A Revanth Reddy and also the Congress High Command for not making him a minister as “promised.”

Rajagopal Reddy, whose brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and MLA from Nalgonda is a cabinet Minister with portfolio of Roads and Buildings, has launched a tirade against the CM not only for denying him a cabinet berth but also against the language used by the CM against opponents.

At one stage, he said he would not hesitate to resign and force bypolls in Munugode.

Keep the promise

“The Congress leadership had promised me a cabinet berth before joining the party from the BJP, and during the Lok Sabha elections for Bhongir as in-charge of the constituency. I believed the Congress leadership and joined the party. I am confident the Congress high command will keep its word. I never expected Congress to ditch me like this. High command is willing but some are stalling it…,” Reddy said.

He added, “Congress high command had promised me ministerial berth. Komatireddy Venkatreddy (brother) is unaware of it. Due to the efforts of all, Congress has come to power.”

After a gap of 13 months, CM Revanth Reddy expanded his cabinet, including three MLAs, G Vivek Venkatswamy, A Laxman Kumar, and V Srihari. At present, the cabinet strength is 15, and there is a space for three more berths.

Targets Andhra contractors

Not just the cabinet berth issue, Rajagopal Reddy also hit out at the chief minister alleging that there are about 20 Andhra contractors and they were looting Telangana. “I will expose them soon,” he asserted.

Referring to recent CM’s outbursts against the opposition BRS and other parties besides the new generation of media, including digital media, YouTubers and influencers, Rajagopal Reddy advised CM not to use abusive language.

“CM should avoid abusing the opposition; tell what the government is doing for the welfare of people, and pending promises. He has been speaking all the time instead of focusing on his work. Seema Andhra contractors are looting Telangana. What is he doing? I will expose them soon. CM still has three and a half years tenure. After that we don’t know who will be CM. High command and the people will decide.”

Rajagopal Reddy’s series of outbursts has created a stir in the Congress, and the matter has been taken up by the TPCC Disciplinary Committee chairman and MP Mallu Ravi.

Mallu Ravi to take the call

“I will speak to him in a day or two and decide my future course of action. Congress party will not tolerate indiscipline at any cost,” Mallu Ravi said.

Rajagopal Reddy in the past had objected to Revanth Reddy’s announcement that he will be the chief minister for the next 10 years. “This is contrary to the policies of the Congress party. In a national party like Congress, the selection of the Chief Minister happens democratically, as per the directives of the high command. Sincere Congress leaders and workers will not tolerate attempts to turn Telangana Congress into a personal fiefdom,” he tweeted.

Rajagopal Reddy had strained relations with Revanth Reddy in the past. Reddy in October 2022 quit Congress opposing Revanth Reddy’s leadership as TPCC president, joined BJP, and contested Munugode bye-election on a BJP ticket. He returned to the Congress fold ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, and was re-elected as Munugode MLA.

It’s not just Rajagopal Reddy who is seeking a cabinet berth. The list is long, including P Sudarshan Reddy (Bodhan), K Premsagar Rao (Mancherial), Malreddy Ranga Reddy (Ibrahimpatnam), T Ram Mohan Reddy (Parigi), and Vijayashanti (MLC), among others.

Wait and watch

There are many other seniors like V Hanumantha Reddy, who sought a Rajya Sabha seat, but were denied the same. Some senior party leaders are upset that newcomers and rank outsiders were given nominated posts, but those who sincerely stood by the party over the years were denied posts.

However, the Congress High Command has maintained a muted silence on Rajagopal Reddy outbursts even as the chief minister took the BC quota issue to New Delhi and organised a dharna at Jantar Mantar demanding implementation of 42 per cent quota for BCs in education, employment, and local body elections as per the findings of the State Government’s caste survey.

Congress leaders and cadre are watching the developments in the party that is struggling to implement its poll promises, filling up cabinet berths, nominated posts, and an action against dissidence.