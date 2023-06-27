Cong leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with bike mechanics in Delhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited bike repairing shops in the national capital on Tuesday and interacted with mechanics there.

The former Congress chief shared the photographs of his visit on Facebook with a caption: “Learning from the hands that turn the wrenches, and keep the wheels of Bharat moving. #BharatJodoYatra.”

In photographs, Rahul Gandhi can be seen interacting with bike mechanics and working alongside them.

According to a party leader, Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier made surprise visits to Bengali Market, Jama Masjid, Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi University PG men’s hostel and also took a truck ride from Haryana’s Murthal to Ambala, has now met bike mechanics in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area.

Rahul Gandhi Ji interacted with motorcycles mechanics in Karol Bagh, Delhi and listened to their problems.



The interaction video will be out soon on his YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/SfaS0vY5nT — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) June 27, 2023

The party leader said that Rahul Gandhi made the visit on Tuesday evening after holding meeting with Telangana leaders at party headquarters here.

After his 4,000-km long ‘Bhatat Jodo Yatra’ that started from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on September 7 last year and culminated at Srinagar on January 30 this year, Rahul Gandhi has been surprising people with his sudden public appearances.

He had reached Bengali Market and Jama Masjid area in April and interacted with people there. After that, the former Lok Sabha MP visited Mukherjee Nagar, where he interacted with UPSC aspirants and discussed their issues. He then also visited the PG Men’s Hostel of the Delhi University over lunch and held discussions with the students.

In May, he took a truck ride from Murthal to Ambala and interacted with the truck drivers to understand their concerns. Even during his US visit, the former Congress president took a truck ride from Washington to New York to understand the difference in the conditions of truck drivers in India and abroad.