Cong MLAs in Goa wear black clothes to protest Rahul’s LS disqualification

Panaji: Congress legislators in Goa on Monday wore black clothes while attending the Assembly Session as a mark of protest against the disqualification of former INC president Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

All three Congress MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao, Aldona MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira and Quepem MLA Altone D’Costa came to the Goa Legislative Assembly in black clothes.

“We strongly condemn the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi who spoke the truth and exposed the crony capitalist agenda of the BJP government. As a mark of protest, all three of us are wearing black clothes today,” Yuri Alemao told reporters.

Also Read Hyderabad: Police arrest Youth Congress member under PD Act

Aldona MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira and Quepem MLA Altone D’Costa also criticised the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

The former Congress president was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him over a 2019 speech.

The Congress on Sunday staged ‘Satyagraha’ to protest Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Alemao had said “what is seen these days is dictatorship”.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra was a movement to highlight the communal politics. Rahul Gandhi got good support from the yatra and after its success, the Central government got scared,” Alemao said.

He further said “crony capitalists and double engine governments have ruined the future of the youth”.

“Dictatorship should be stopped. Rahul Gandhi was disqualified because the BJP could not face him. It was a ‘black day’ in the country,” he had said.