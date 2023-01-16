Cong promises Rs 2000/month to woman head of households if voted to power

Bengaluru: The Congress in Karnataka on Monday promised Rs 2,000 a month to every woman head of households if the party is voted to power in the State.

The announcement was made at a convention attended by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who said Rs 24,000 a year would be directly credited to their bank accounts under “Gruha Lakshmi Yojana“, an “unconditional universal basic income”.

The promise comes within days of the Congress making an announcement to provide 200 units of free power every month to each household in the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.

Gruha Lakshmi Yojana’ is an attempt of the Congress party to share the “burden of the exorbitant” LPG prices and the “costly daily expenses” that a woman has to bear, the party said.

The Congress wants every woman of the State to be empowered and capable of standing on her own feet and also taking care of her children. The party wants to provide financial independence to each woman of Karnataka, it said. More than 1.5 crore women would benefit from this scheme, the party said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said a separate manifesto for women would be released in the State and alleged rampant corruption in the BJP-ruled State.

“I am told that the situation in Karnataka is very shameful. I am told that your Ministers are taking 40 per cent commission on jobs,” Vadra said during the women-centric titled Na Nayaki’ (I am a woman leader).

She alleged that Rs 1.5 lakh crore of public money has been looted in Karnataka.

“Think about some development that has to take place in Bengaluru for Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 3,200 crore is going into commission,” Vadra alleged.

Referring to the alleged police sub-inspector recruitment scam, Vadra said, “Nothing moves without paying bribes in Karnataka.”

“There are shameful scams like the PSI scam where the police posts are being sold. You educate your children, the young boys and girls to get them jobs. Is this what you expect from the people in power?” the Congress leader asked.

She alleged that people have to pay bribes for borewells, driving licences, housing, transfers and almost everything related to government work.