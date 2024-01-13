Cong sees ‘appeasement’ in ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony: C P Joshi

The Congress declined the invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratistha' program of the Ram Temple to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, calling it a "political event".

Cong sees 'appeasement' in 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony: C P Joshi
Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi (Photo: X)

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi said on Saturday, January 13, that the Congress’ refusal to take part in the Ram Temple’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya reflects that they see ‘appeasement’ in this too.

He asked why the Congress has a “problem” with Lord Ram. Congress had earlier said that Lord Ram was never born and that it is an “imaginary” character and has compared the Sanatan Dharma with dengue, malaria, and AIDS, he further alleged.

“Now, all sins will be absolved. They (Congress) should come in the progress.”

“Lord Ram is a symbol of faith for millions of people in the country and the world… opposing this program also shows that they are seeing appeasement somewhere in this too,” Joshi told reporters while replying to a question that the BJP has allegedly made ‘Pran Pratishta’ an ‘event.’

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot had also alleged that the BJP has made this an “event” for its political gains.

