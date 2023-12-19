Cong takes swipe at Centre against BJP MP who helped two intruders gain entry in Parl

New Delhi: Even as 93 MPs have been suspended for the remainder of Parliament’s Winter Session, the Congress on Monday took a swipe at the Centre, saying it was “truely ironical” that the BJP MP who helped the two intruders gain entry to the Lok Sabha on December 13 remains to be a legislator

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “It is truly ironical that the BJP MP who helped the 2 intruders gain entry to the Lok Sabha on December 13 continues to be a MP, while 93 INDIA MPs who demanded a statement from the Home Minister on the role of this BJP MP have been suspended from both Houses. Modi Hai to Yehi Hai!”

Modi Hai to Yehi Hai! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 19, 2023

His remarks came a day after after 45 Rajya Sabha MP and 33 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended on Monday.

On December 14, 13 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP were suspended.

The opposition MPs have been demanding a detailed statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach.