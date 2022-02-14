Cong, TRS must answer whether they are with Indian Army or Pak: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Hitting out at Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for seeking proof of surgical strikes, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that the Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) should answer whether they are with the Indian army or Pakistan.

Telangana Chief Minister Rao has asked the Centre to show proof of surgical strikes. Defending Congress former president Rahul Gandhi in asking for proof of surgical strikes, he said he is also asking for the proof. “There is nothing wrong in Mr Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of surgical strikes. What was wrong. I am asking now. Come on, let the government of India show (the proof),” Rao said.

Thakur said that the Telangana chief minister is furious and nervous after losing Huzurabad Assembly bypolls.

“After surgical strike in Huzurabad, his (Rao) tone has changed. Currently, he lost one election and this is the condition after losing one election, it clearly shows that KCR and TRS are losing ground in Telangana. At the time of Uttar Pradesh polls they are remembering surgical strikes. Congress and TRS sound similar to Pakistan. Whenever there is an election they do new experiments, be it hijab or surgical strike as they are unable to compete on development,” Thakur said.

Also Read Himanta Biswa Sarma slams KCR for seeking proof of surgical strikes

Thakur claimed that the people are disillusioned with them and have faith in the developmental and welfare agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Questioning surgical strike shows KCR mindset. Congress and TRS questioned the surgical strike and bravery of our soldiers at Galwan valley and the country will not forgive them. Pakistan and the world accepted that the Indian forces had destroyed terror camp by doing surgical strike. Congress and TRS have to answer whether they are with the Indian Army or Pakistan? Congress and TRS have to answer whether they have more faith in Pakistan than Indian soldiers,” Thakur added.