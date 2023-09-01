Cong will vanquish BJP in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Maha: Rahul

Gandhi said that from such ill-gotten wealth, the Adani Group was buying out airports, railways, mines, power plants, banks, insurance companies, and now even the Dharavi slum in Mumbai.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai: Flexing political muscles, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said that the Congress will triumph over the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming elections to Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and later even in Maharashtra, here on Friday.

“They say the Congress is a dead party… Then who defeated them in Karnataka…? (PM) Narendra Modi is trying to finish the Congress with Adani’s money, dreaming of a Congress-free India. Once, the British Raj was the most powerful in the world and even they could not end the Congress,” thundered Gandhi.

He was speaking at a special function by Maharashtra Congress to felicitate him after his Lok Sabha MP status was restored last month.

Gandhi pointed out that instead, it was the Congress which chased away the all-powerful British from the country, and demanded “what can Modi do for a Congress-free India”.

He also referred to the various alleged scams of the Adani Group including a recent expose by a couple of international newspapers on financial wheeling-dealings.

“We will not allow Dharavi to be finished… The Congress will not permit Modi’s dreams of ending the Hindustan of the poor people,” he said.

A galaxy of national, state and city leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, K. C. Venugopal, state President Nana Patole, working president M. Arif Naseem Khan, city chief Prof. Varsha Gaikwad, CLP Leader Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, ex-CMs Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, former ministers, elected representatives, women, youth and other wings leaders plus a large number of workers were present at the felicitation at Tilak Bhavan this evening.

