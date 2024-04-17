Congress abandons party flags in Wayanad out of fear for BJP, alleges CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala alleged on Wednesday that the Congress had abandoned its own flag and that of its key partner, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), during the Lok Sabha poll campaign in Wayanad out of fear of the BJP.

Taking a dig at its main political opponent in Kerala, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said though the Congress is claiming that their fight is against the BJP, their two prominent national leaders- Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal- are contesting from the southern state, where the saffron party has no role.

The grand old party did not even dare to raise their party flags or those of IUML during their rallies and campaigns in Wayanad, where Gandhi is seeking a second term in the Lok Sabha, as they were scared of the BJP’s smear campaign, he alleged.

Also Read Congress peeved over envoy’s single dynastic party remark

The leader said it was really interesting to note that the Congress could not even raise their flags during the ongoing campaign there.

Govindan recalled how the BJP, citing the IUML flag, allegedly propagated that the Pakistan flag was raised along with that of the Congress during Gandhi’s LS poll campaigns in Wayanad in 2019.

“But, the Congress did not show the courage to say that it was not the Pakistan flag but that of their key partner, the IUML…they were also not ready to explain that without the support of the IUML, they won’t succeed in Wayanad constituency,” he told reporters here.

This time, out of fear of the BJP campaign, they have decided not to use either their flag or that of the IUML, the Left leader alleged.

“The national leadership of the Congress has been forced to abandon their flags out of fear and criticism from the BJP. How can a party that is even scared of criticism from the saffron party oppose and fight its fascist ideologies?” he asked.

Govindan also said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are a fight to retain India as such and to defeat fascism.