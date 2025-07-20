Congress activists detained in Jammu during march for statehood

On Saturday, a congress rally was stopped by police in Srinagar.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th July 2025 3:51 pm IST

Jammu: Scores of Congress activists were detained on Sunday by police during their march for statehood.

This was the second time in as many days that police did not allow Congress to hold a rally, held under the banner ‘Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq’.

Hundreds of Congress activists led by pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra and party general secretary G A Mir assembled at party headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk in the heart of Jammu.

They were to march to Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, but were thwarted by police barricades.

