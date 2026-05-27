Congress admitting failure by changing CM: Karnataka BJP chief

Shivamogga: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president BY Vijayendra on Wednesday, May 27, claimed that the Congress high command’s reported move to replace Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was an admission of the state government’s failure and predicted political instability in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Vijayendra said any leader replacing Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister would only be a “temporary arrangement” and asserted that political turmoil within the ruling Congress would intensify in the coming days.

“Whoever becomes Chief Minister after Siddaramaiah will only be temporary. A full-term political battle and election atmosphere are inevitable in Karnataka,” he said.

The BJP leader claimed that the Congress high command had finally acknowledged the failures of the Karnataka government and decided to initiate a leadership change after marathon discussions held in Delhi.

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“After a long meeting in Delhi, the Congress leadership has reportedly decided on Siddaramaiah’s resignation. This itself shows that the high command has accepted the failures and corruption allegations surrounding the present government,” Vijayendra alleged.

He further stated that selecting a successor would not be easy for the Congress party and warned of internal conflicts within the ruling camp.

“It is not important who becomes the next Chief Minister. What matters is that the Congress leadership itself has accepted that the government has failed. Confusion and infighting will only increase in the state administration,” he said.

Vijayendra also launched a sharp attack on the Siddaramaiah-led government, accusing it of corruption and administrative collapse. He alleged that Karnataka had witnessed large-scale scams and mounting debt during the present regime.

“Siddaramaiah is one of the most experienced Chief Ministers, yet the state has allegedly accumulated huge debt during his tenure. From the Valmiki Corporation issue to the MUDA controversy, corruption allegations have surfaced in multiple departments,” he claimed.

The BJP state president further alleged that governance in Karnataka had weakened due to internal power struggles within the Congress.

He asserted that the BJP would focus on strengthening its organisation and preparing for future elections instead of concentrating only on leadership changes in Congress.

“We are thinking about what we can offer the people of Karnataka. The fall of a corrupt and ineffective government is certain,” Vijayendra said.