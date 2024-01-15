Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra resumes in Manipur

Imphal: The second day of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Imphal West in Manipur in the early hours of Monday.

The Yatra will be halted in Nagaland at night after commencing from Sekmai, then to Kangpokpi and then Senapati in Manipur.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X today and said “Day 2 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began bright and early at 7:30am with the traditional flag hoisting by Seva Dal at the campsite. PCC President of Manipur Keisham Meghachandra hoisted the flag. The yatra will move from Sekmai to Kangpokpi and then Senapati in Manipur before finally halting in Nagaland at night.”

Party Social media representative Supriya Shrinate posted on X “Shouting for justice Have geared up against every injustice Will listen to you – on unemployment, inflation, poverty, crime, insecurity And we will find a solution together, unitedly.”

Meanwhile on Sunday, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi flagged off the yatra from Manipur’s Thoubal. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts.

The leaders and workers of the party paid a silent tribute to the people killed in the violence in the state before the start of the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that his party started the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to ensure justice to the people as they are facing a period of ‘great injustice’ in the country.

“The questions arose- why the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. It is because we are going through a period of great injustice in India. It is of all kinds – social, political and economical,” Rahul Gandhi said after launching his yatra from Manipur’s Thoubal.

The Congress leader also came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the ethnic strife-torn state and said that it is ‘shameful’ that the PM of the country did not come to wipe the tears of the people.

“I’ve been in politics since 2004 and for the first time, I visited a place in India where the entire infrastructure of governance has collapsed. After 29th June (his visit to state), Manipur wasn’t Manipur anymore, it got divided and hatred was spread everywhere, lakhs of people suffered loss. People lost their loved ones in front of their eyes. And till now, the Indian PM has not come here to wipe your tears and hold your hand. It is a shameful thing,” Rahul said.