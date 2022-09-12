Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI Photo) Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and others during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala. (PTI Photo) Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party workers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram district, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (PTI Photo) Palayam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with athlete Padmini Thomas during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Palayam, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and KC Venugopal are also seen. (PTI Photo)