Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th September 2022 2:52 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party workers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram district, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI Photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and others during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kerala. (PTI Photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party workers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram district, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Palayam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with athlete Padmini Thomas during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Palayam, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and KC Venugopal are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button