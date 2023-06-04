Congress’ Bhatti Vikramarka continues padayatra, slams Telangana govt

Congress Legislature Party Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka continued his unrelenting blitzkrieg against the BRS government. His tenor, his stride and his words haven’t diminished or watered down despite being in the third month of his padayatra.

In the meeting at Gaggalapalli, Bhatti Vikramarka roared that the Congress would see the end of the BRS government for its misdeeds against the poor. He repeatedly warned the Chief Minister against the seizing of poor people’s lands under various pretexts. “We will restore the lands taken by your government back to the poor in accordance with law,” was Bhatti’s promise to the people who had gathered in large numbers to hear him.

Party flag as part of the People’s March Padayatra at Gaggalapalli village in Nagarkurnool constituency on Monday, May 29, 23, i.e., the 74th day of the padayatra.

Addressing a street corner meeting in the village along with TPCC Senior Vice President Mallu Ravi, Bhatti said that it was wicked on the part of the BRS government to block 200 acres of land given to Dalits and tribal people in Survey No 183 of Gaggalapalli village under Dharani. He said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had promised to give three acres of land to each Dalit soon after the TRS formed the government. Not only has the chief minister gone back on that promise but was also downright evil in taking back the lands given to the poor by the previous Congress governments. He condemned the taking back of assigned lands given to the poor to allot them to ‘Vaikuntha Dhamams’( cremation grounds) and the Haritha Haram ( afforestation) programme. The Congress Party after coming to power will distribute these lands again to the poor as per the law, he stated.

Disclosing that he embarked on the Padayatra from Adilabad to ensure that the Telangana people should be happy in the state given by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Bhatti Vikramarka said that the wealth of the rich state of Telangana has been looted during the BRS tenure. Despite the statehood of Telangana being achieved after a long struggle, the unemployed are languishing without jobs, the poor without homes and old people without pensions. The hardships of various sections of people were heartrending, he lamented.

Recalling the welfare oriented administration of the Congress government, the CLP leader said while under the Congress government, nine essential commodities used to be distributed through fair price shops, the BRS government cut out all the items with the exception of rice. It failed to complete even one irrigation project in nearly 10 years and did not even dig canals to take water to the fields from irrigation projects. Farmers in Gaggalapalli village suffered losses as no irrigation facility could be extended to about 2,500 acres and KCR was the main reason for it, Bhatti criticized.

Does not the local MLA have the responsibility of providing irrigation facility to farmers in his constituency by completing the canals, he questioned.

As the BRS government failed to implement loan waiver, the bank accounts of farmers were regarded as bad accounts and banks stopped giving them fresh loans. Farmers are forced to take loans from money lenders at higher interest, Bhatti said. Even after the farmers cultivated crops in the face of innumerable hardships, the Telangana government was not even in a position to purchase paddy. “I have seen farmers waiting with their paddy on the roads along Jadcherla, Nagar Kurnool, Kollapur and other areas for the last 15 days. BRS MLAs have done nothing to alleviate the woes of farmers, he alleged.

Giving a ray of hope to his listeners, Bhatti said that the Congress Party would come to power in another five months to free Telangana society from a life of fear and oppression. He called upon people to bring back the “Indiramma government” to lead a life of freedom and liberty!