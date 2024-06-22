Congress, BJP colluded for sale of coal blocks in Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday attacked Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy for “colluding” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government over the sale of coal blocks in Telangana. The ex-IT minister stated that the BRS, under the leadership of party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has always opposed the sale of coal blocks in Telangana and has never participated in any auctions

“However, today, the Congress shamelessly participates in auctions, betraying Telangana’s interests,” said KTR, in reference to the auction of coal blocks in Telangana, which the BRS has been opposing. KTR also said claimed that although the BJP government at the Centre “unilaterally” auctioned Telangana’s coal blocks, no mining has commenced due to BRS’s strong opposition.

“The companies allocated these blocks have not been able to move an inch, thanks to BRS’s steadfast stance,” said KTR. He pointed out that the two companies Revanth mentioned also secured mines in Takli, Jena, and Bellora in Maharashtra when the Congress-Shiv Sena government was in power.

“Telangana’s history will not forgive Revanth, his deputy Bhatti Vikramarka, and central minister Kishan Reddy for participating in auctioning the state’s coal mines. The people of Telangana will teach a strong lesson to these national parties for their betrayal at the right time,” said KTR.

A day earlier, Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Friday, June 21, gave the assurance that the Centre would protect the interests of public sector miner Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Speaking at the launch of the 10th round of auctions of coal mines by the Ministry of Coal in Hyderabad, he said as a Central minister hailing from Telangana, he would do everything possible to ensure that Singareni does not suffer losses.