Congress, BRS, AIMIM working in tandem for Hyderabad MLC polls: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister G Kishan Reddy has demanded that Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) clarify to the public why they are not contesting the Hyderabad local bodies MLC elections.

Speaking at a BJP preparatory meeting held on Friday, April 18, at Haritha Plaza, Begumpet, Kishan Reddy alleged that Congress and BRS are conspiring to defeat the BJP and ensure an AIMIM victory.

Congress, BRS, AIMIM working in tandem: Kishan Reddy

He accused the three parties—Congress, BRS, and AIMIM—of working in tandem.

During the meeting, the BJP conducted mock polling among corporators to energise party workers.

Kishan Reddy declared that the BJP is fighting a “dharma yuddham” (righteous war) in these elections and urged corporators affiliated with Congress and BRS to be accountable to the public for their decision to stay away from the contest.

He appealed to these corporators to vote according to their conscience rather than party directives.

Kishan Reddy further stated that Congress and BRS fear the AIMIM party and that Rahul Gandhi and K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) have no moral right to criticise the BJP.

BJP fighting against legacy of Razakars: Kishan Reddy

He described the BJP’s participation as a contest based on nationalism against the legacy of the Razakars, emphasising that AIMIM’s influence is no longer limited to Hyderabad city but is spreading across all assembly constituencies in Telangana.

He warned that if Telangana’s people do not think consciously, Razakar-style governance could return.

The BJP leadership present at the meeting included MPs Etala Rajender and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, former MLC Ramchandar Rao, former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, state general secretary Dugyal Pradeep, MLC candidate N. Gautam Rao, and GHMC floor leader Shankar Yadav.

Special session with local body voters, party leaders

Following the meeting, Kishan Reddy held a special session with local body voters and party leaders, urging them to campaign actively in divisions where Congress and BRS corporators exist and to expose why these corporators support MIM.

He emphasised the importance of BJP voters turning out in full force on polling day. Special prayers were planned at Bhagyalakshmi Temple on polling day morning before proceeding to the polling centres to cast votes.

The Hyderabad local bodies MLC election, scheduled for April 23, has seen the BJP field senior leader N Gautam Rao as its candidate, while Congress and BRS have stayed away from the contest.