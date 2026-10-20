Congress, BRS clash after CM Revanth’s effigy as Ravan put up

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers replaced the Dussera cut outs of Lord Ram with KCR and that of Ravan with Congress Chief Minister Revanth Reddy here, reportedly leading to a small scuffle.

The incident took place at the Ram Maidan in Sitarambagh in Hyderabad, wherein KCR”s cutout can be seen pointing an arrow on the face of the CM, playing out the annual good over evil depiction in Dussera, wherein effigies of Ravan are set on fire as a metaphor.

BRS leaders left no stone unturned, as the cutout of CM Revanth Reddy also mentioned all the alleged scams the main opposition has been accusing the Congress government of indulging in. ’22A scam’, ‘HCU scam’, and ‘15% in secretariat’ were among the things mentioned on the cutout.

The move however triggered the Congress, as local leader Mettu Sai Kumar came to the location and got the cutouts taken down eventually. The incident took place a day earlier on Monday, October 19.