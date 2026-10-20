Congress, BRS clash after CM Revanth’s effigy as Ravan put up

The incident took place at the Ram Maidan in Sitarambagh in Hyderabad.

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Protesters gather with effigy and cutouts of political figures during a rally.
BRS leaders at Sitarambagh with the cutouts of KCR and CM Revanth Reddy. (Image: Screengrab)

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers replaced the Dussera cut outs of Lord Ram with KCR and that of Ravan with Congress Chief Minister Revanth Reddy here, reportedly leading to a small scuffle.

The incident took place at the Ram Maidan in Sitarambagh in Hyderabad, wherein KCR”s cutout can be seen pointing an arrow on the face of the CM, playing out the annual good over evil depiction in Dussera, wherein effigies of Ravan are set on fire as a metaphor.

BRS leaders left no stone unturned, as the cutout of CM Revanth Reddy also mentioned all the alleged scams the main opposition has been accusing the Congress government of indulging in. ’22A scam’, ‘HCU scam’, and ‘15% in secretariat’ were among the things mentioned on the cutout.

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The move however triggered the Congress, as local leader Mettu Sai Kumar came to the location and got the cutouts taken down eventually. The incident took place a day earlier on Monday, October 19.

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Yunus Lasania

With over 14 years of experience in reporting, Yunus Lasania is a journalist who has worked with 3 national dailies in his career. He has previously worked with Mint (HT… More »
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