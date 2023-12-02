‘Congress, BRS together will form government in Telangana’: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party leader T Raja on Friday reacted to the exit polls in the state and said that the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), who contested the election together, will form a government in Telangana.

Raja Singh told ANI, “Exit polls come after every election. When counting is held and results come, it is found to be something else entirely. Elections were held in Telangana yesterday. The polling percentage was less than what it should have been. Exit polls show a lead for Congress, a decrease in the number of BRS seats and an increase in the number of seats for BJP. I had said earlier too that nobody will get an absolute majority. It will be a hung assembly this time. So, I think that Congress and BRS–which contested the election together and fielded dummy candidates wherever they had to – will form a government together in Telangana.”

He further alleged that several MLAs from BRS are in contact with the BJP and can even join the party.

“I am fully confident. I will win from my Assembly constituency. We are winning at least 25 seats. If we cross 25 seats, there are several BRS MLAs who are in contact with state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay. Several MLAs will come from there (BRS) and join BJP – we can even form the government,” T Raja said.

Speaking on Telangana CM KCR calling a state cabinet meeting on December 4, the day after the counting of votes, BJP leader T Raja said that the CM is dreaming that his government is going to come to power.

“Perhaps the Chief Minister is still drowsy. He still thinks that it is his government that is going to come to power and he will have a State cabinet meeting on 4th Dec. He is dreaming. He should wake up from his dreams. He is done, his government is not going to come to power in Telangana. Either the BJP or Congress will come to power,” he added.

Exit polls predicted that Congress is poised to form government in Telangana and that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would fall short of the majority after its 10-year rule in India’s youngest state.

The polling for the 119-member Telangana assembly was held on Thursday.