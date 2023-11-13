Congress, BRS workers clash in Maheshwaram during poll campaign

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Shaheehnagar in Maheshwaram constituency when Bharat Rashtra Samithi workers allegedly attacked Congress workers during the campaigning.

C Narsimha Reddy, Ranga Reddy district Congress Committee in-charge said the Congress workers were campaigning in Ward Number 8 of Jalpally constituency when local BRS leaders waylaid, threatened and attacked them.

“BRS party doesn’t want Congress workers to campaign. It is not fair because in democracy everyone has the right to contest and campaign in elections,” he told reporters.

Narsimha Reddy said after coming to power Congress candidate K Laxma Reddy will first curb the rowdyism prevailing in the Shaheennagar and Jalpally with iron hand.

The Balapura police registered a case and started an investigation.