Congress calls SIR a ‘method of disenfranchising Indians’

New Delhi: The Election Commission’s SIR exercise is a “Method Of Disenfranchising Indians” and has turned into a “Frankenstein monster”, the Congress said on Monday, September 21, amid outrage over 33.13 lakh notices being issued in the national capital over “discrepancies” in details in enumeration forms.

Most notices were issued for voter details not matching with the information in the last Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in 2002.

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge put out a lengthy statement on X, terming the SIR flawed, party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also spoke out.

Responding to a critical post over the name of late economist Bibek Debroy appearing in the list of voters being issued notices for discrepancies, Ramesh said, “Actually at work here is a Method Of Disenfranchising Indians.”

बिहार से शुरु हुआ SIR अब जब दिल्ली में दस्तक दे चुका है, तब शायद सत्ताधीशों को पता चल रहा है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी पूरे process को पहले दिन से Flawed क्यों कह रही थी !



SIR केवल भाजपा द्वारा वोट चोरी व लोकतंत्र को खत्म करने का औज़ार ही नहीं है बल्कि ये Flawed Process एक… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 21, 2026

Ramesh posted the words “Method Of Disenfranchising Indians” vertically so the the first capital letter of every word together read — “MODI”.

In his detailed statement on X, Kharge said, “The SIR is not just a tool used by the BJP for vote theft and dismantling democracy—it’s a flawed process that has turned into a Frankenstein Monster, now trapping its own people!!”

What started as the SIR from Bihar has now knocked on Delhi’s door, and perhaps now the powers-that-be realise why the Congress has been calling the entire process flawed from day one, Kharge said in his post in Hindi.

“Several prominent BJP leaders, including the BJP’s most senior figure, Lal Krishna Advani ji, the current Foreign Minister, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG), Rajya Sabha MP, former Union Minister, former Chief Minister, and others have now been served notices…,” Kharge said.

“In Bengal, among those whose names were deleted to prevent them from voting, 93 per cent of the decided cases so far have won their appeals, meaning 1,13,943 people will be reinstated in the voter list!” he said.

On what basis was their voting right stripped, the Congress chief went on to ask.

“On top of that, the Election Commission issued an official press release describing ‘VIP/marked electors’. Is there now some Special Category of voters in India’s Universal Adult Franchise — VIP voters and ordinary voters? Isn’t this a violation of the constitutional principle of ‘One Person, One Vote, One Value’?” Kharge said.

Has the VIP vote become more valuable now, he asked.

In the first three phases of SIR, 13.8 crore voters were struck off the rolls in 31 states/union territories, meaning about 14.61 per cent of the total 94.78 crore voters, he said.

“Who sits with hands folded, at whose behest? Press Release for VIPs, Silence for crores of ordinary voters!” Kharge said, in an apparent swipe at the Election Commission.

Their remarks come a day after the Congress flagged the issue of large-scale deletions during the ongoing SIR exercise and alleged that it is actually a massive “Shah Instigated Removal” of voters and an “assault on the Constitution”.

The opposition party said there is abundant evidence to prove that large-scale deletions across states are overwhelmingly those of voters belonging to the most economically and socially disadvantaged and deprived sections of the society.

In a statement on Sunday, Ramesh said the Election Commission began Phase-1 of the SIR process in June 2025 in Bihar and subsequently Phase-2 was launched in November 2025 across nine states and three union territories (UTs).

In Phase-1 and Phase-2, names of 7.8 crore voters were deleted, Ramesh said in his statement. The deletion rate as a proportion of the pre-SIR electoral roll works out to 13 per cent, he said.

Phase-3 commenced in 16 states and three UTs in mid-2026, the Congress leader said. He pointed out that in the ongoing Phase-3, according to the data on 12 states and two UTs, names of 6.18 crore voters out of a total of 36.06 crore have been deleted.

Opposition parties have dubbed the SIR a ploy to target electors not aligned to the BJP and its allies.

The Election Commission, however, has maintained that the revision, being held after 22 years, will cleanse the voters’ list of ineligible people, duplicate entries and include those eligible as per law to vote.