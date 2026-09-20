Delhi SIR: ‘Unmapped’ EAM Jaishankar and his wife on notice list

New Delhi: A day after the Delhi draft electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) were published, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his wife figure in the list of electors issued notices during the verification exercise, it emerged on Sunday, September 20.

Sharing this on X, Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of AltNews, a non-profit fact-checking website, said on Sunday, September 20, that S. Jaishankar and his wife, Kyoko Somekawa Jaishankar, are on the SIR notice list, as they were “unmapped with the last SIR.”



Lol! External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his wife, Kyoko Somekawa Jaishankar are on the SIR notice list.

Reason: “Unmapped with the last SIR.”

During the previous SIR in 2002, S Jaishankar was serving as India’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic. Even could not map his… https://t.co/Otiz8aQHhg pic.twitter.com/WWWS46MXeN — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 20, 2026

He went on to say that during the previous SIR in 2002, Jaishankar was India’s ambassador to the Czech Republic. “Even [he] could not map his name to the 2002 electoral roll? If prominent and well-connected citizens like S. Jaishankar face such discrepancies, imagine the ordeal confronting crores of ordinary Indians,” Zubair said.

Delhi CEO clarifies on exclusion of prominent names

However, getting his documents in order shouldn’t be a hassle for the minister. On Saturday, the Delhi CEO office said that as per the instructions of the ECI, “all names of prominent voters, including those from the judiciary, public representatives, and personalities from fields of arts, culture, journalism, sports, and public services, earlier flagged in the electoral database, have been included in the draft electoral rolls so that necessary documents can also be collected during the claims and objections phase.”

Former deputy prime minister L.K. Advani and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia are also among prominent voters to be issued notices for “discrepancies” in their details furnished under SIR.

Advani, 98, his daughter, Pratibha, and daughter-in-law, Geetika, have been issued notices because their names could not be mapped to the 2002 SIR electoral roll, while his son, Jayant, has cleared the mapping exercise. All four are voters in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Sisodia, his wife, Seema, and their son, Meer, have also been issued notices.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and former Union minister Kapil Sibal have also been issued notices for similar reasons, officials said. However, the CM’s entry was validated within hours after verification of documents, and her name has been parked for inclusion in the final voter list of the Shalimar Bagh constituency to be published on November 4.

With PTI inputs