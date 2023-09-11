Congress can win 90 assembly seats with 90 lakh votes: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana State Congress President Revanth Reddy has expressed confidence that the Congress party can secure victory in 90 assembly seats by obtaining 90 lakh votes.

He urged Congress leaders and workers to exert maximum effort and devote the next 100 days to ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming elections.

Addressing party workers, Revanth Reddy asserted that the formation of a Congress government in Telangana following the assembly elections is inevitable, as the people have made their choice clear.

He also disclosed that national Congress leaders will be staying in Hyderabad from September 16 to 18. During this period, a public meeting will be held in addition to a working committee meeting.

On September 18, Congress leaders will engage with party workers and the public in various assembly constituencies. Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of focusing on the inclusion of names in the voters’ list, ensuring that bogus names are removed while legitimate voters are registered.

Revanth Reddy raised concerns about the government’s refusal to grant permission for public meetings at three locations.

Permission was denied, citing endowment land in Maheshwaram, as well as Parade Ground and Gachibowli Stadium.

He commended farmers who have offered their land for public meetings and announced that a massive public gathering will take place in Tukkuguda, with the support of farmers, featuring participation from over 5 lakh people.