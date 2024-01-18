Congress candidates Mahesh Kumar, Balmoor Venkat file MLC nominations

Hyderabad: The Congress candidates Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao filed their nominations as party’s MLC candidates under the MLAs quota at the Assembly here on Thursday, January 18.

The Election Commission is set to conduct MLC bypolls for two MLA quota seats in the Telangana Legislative Council on January 29.

Filed nomination as @INCTelangana candidate for Telangana legislative council bypoll in the honourable presence of Endowment minister Shri Konda Surekha garu, Munugode MLA Shri @rajgopalreddy_K garu, Bhongir MLA Shri @KumbhamAnil garu and Devarakonda MLA Shri Balu Naik garu.… pic.twitter.com/JSndxNcq7m — Venkat Balmoor (@VenkatBalmoor) January 18, 2024

While Mahesh Kumar Goud is the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), Venkat Balmoor is the Telangana NSUI president who contested and lost from Huzurabad, against Eatala Rajendar, in the bypoll held in October 2021.

ఎమ్మెల్సీ అభ్యర్థులుగా నామినేషన్ వేసేందుకు అసెంబ్లీకి చేరుకున్న మహేష్ కుమార్ గౌడ్, బల్మూరు వెంకట్.



Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balmoor Venkat reached the Assembly to File nominations as MLC candidates.@Bmaheshgoud6666 @VenkatBalmoor pic.twitter.com/LUTkCLI9WR — Congress for Telangana (@Congress4TS) January 18, 2024

There are currently five vacant seats in the Telangana Legislative Council, including two under the MLA quota vacated after MLCs Kadiyam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy were elected as MLAs in the recent Assembly polls.

Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, and Jupally Krishna Rao were present on the occasion.