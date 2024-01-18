Congress candidates Mahesh Kumar, Balmoor Venkat file MLC nominations

The Election Commission is set to conduct MLC bypolls for two MLA quota seats in the Telangana Legislative Council on January 29

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th January 2024 3:39 pm IST
Congress candidates Mahesh and Venkat file MLC nominations
NSUI president Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao signing nomination papers under MLA quota for MLC elections

Hyderabad: The Congress candidates Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao filed their nominations as party’s MLC candidates under the MLAs quota at the Assembly here on Thursday, January 18.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Election Commission is set to conduct MLC bypolls for two MLA quota seats in the Telangana Legislative Council on January 29.

While Mahesh Kumar Goud is the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), Venkat Balmoor is the Telangana NSUI president who contested and lost from Huzurabad, against Eatala Rajendar, in the bypoll held in October 2021.

MS Education Academy

There are currently five vacant seats in the Telangana Legislative Council, including two under the MLA quota vacated after MLCs Kadiyam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy were elected as MLAs in the recent Assembly polls.

Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, and Jupally Krishna Rao were present on the occasion.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th January 2024 3:39 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button