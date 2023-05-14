Congress chief Kharge to decide Karnataka’s next CM; suspense continues

The Congress legislative party (CLP) authorised the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to choose the next chief minister on Sunday night.

“The Congress Legislature Party unanimously resolves that AICC President is hereby authorised to appoint the new Leader of the Congress Legislature Party”, the one-line resolution read.

#WATCH | …"Siddaramaiah, moved the single-line resolution authorising AICC president to appoint a new leader of CLP party and 135 Cong MLAs proceeded to unanimously approve his resolution. It was endorsed by DK Shivakumar also… Cong Gen Secy KC Venugopal informed Kharge about… pic.twitter.com/ktunL3e7ie — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, the top two candidates for the chief ministership, are present in the meeting along with Congress observers Sushil Kumar Shinde, Jitendra Singh, and Deepak Babaria that was held at the Shangri-La hotel in Bengaluru.

The AICC observers had a separate discussion with both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah inside the hotel prior to the CLP meeting. The contest for the top post has heated up, with both candidates wielding significant power inside the party.

Outside the hotel where the conference is being placed, followers of both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah yelled chants in favour of their leaders. Earlier in the day, a poster war erupted between supporters, with each urging their leader to be named the chief minister.