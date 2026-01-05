Congress committed to enhance education in Telangana: Narayankhed MLA

Hyderabad: Congress Narayankhed MLA Patlolla Sanjeeva Reddy while addressing the Telangana Assembly on Monday, January 5, said that Telangana Integrated Residential Schools have been equipped with washrooms for female students.

Addressing a query on facilities in government schools in Telangana, Reddy said that apart from washrooms, drinking water facilities and electricity are being provided in the schools. “The government is also trying to provide the best education through digital boards in classrooms. Apart from integrates schools, semi-residential schools have also been developed in the state,” he said.

The Narayankhed MLA highlighted that the government is focusing on pre-primary education in anganwadis to ensure that the student drop out from schools in Telangana is controlled.

He said that in Narayankhed, social welfare hostels have been constructed. “In one of the hostels, a long standing warden was held responsible for providing low quality food and lack of maintenance,” Reddy said.

The MLA said that the warden was not transferred in a long time which may have led to complacency. Speaking of teacher recruitment, Reddy said, “The government is planning to recruit tutors tuitions in social welfare hostels. Some schools needed upgradation and had vacancies, we are planning to recruit teachers especially in the rural areas.”

He alleged that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government neglected the education sector during its tenure, resulting in several vacancies in government schools.