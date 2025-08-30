Telangana CM orders bringing all construction works in govt schools under TGEWIDC

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that all the constructions in the educational institutions such as toilets, additional class rooms, kitchen, dining rooms, and boundary walls will now be taken up by the Telangana Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGEWIDC).

During a review meeting on education department held at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad on Friday, August 29, he said that different departments handling different constructions in the educational institutions was hampering proper monitoring of works, causing delay securing funds, and resulting in lack of transparency in the process.

He directed the officials to immediately depute engineers and other staff from other departments, to EWIDC, to hit the ground running and complete the construction works.

He ordered them to speed up construction of toilets and boundary walls in the girls’ schools.

He said that facial recognition has to be made mandatory for students and teachers in all schools, colleges and those colleges teaching professional courses, so that attendance in those institutions could improve, and the lacunae in the education system could be corrected.

Revanth Reddy also directed the officials to expedite the payment for mid-day meal bills through the green channel, and disbursement of bills for cleanliness and sanitation works under ‘Amma Adarsha Pathashalas.’

He suggested the officials to go for ‘container kitchens’ with solar roof panels to use electricity for cooking purpose.

He also directed the officials to hire female counselors in all the Gurukul girls’ schools to give emotional and behavioral counseling to the students on various aspects.

Also Read TGHRC directs Pharmacy college to return students’ certificates

He noted that deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka has requested Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to exempt the loans taken for the construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools and for the development of public education, from the purview of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

Observing that 90 percent of the students studying in government educational institutions came from SC, ST, BC and minority communities, Revanth Reddy sought the details about all the students who have studied in those institutions in the last 10 years.