TGHRC directs Pharmacy college to return students’ certificates

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has pulled up the management of Venkateshwara Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Nalgonda, for allegedly withholding students’ original certificates on the grounds of pending fee reimbursement.

The action came after nine B.Pharmacy students filed a complaint (HRC No. 4897 of 2025) against the college.

TGHRC Chairman Justice Shameem Akther observed that withholding certificates amounts to a violation of students’ constitutional and human rights.

Using its powers under Section 18(c) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the Commission directed the college Chairman and Principal to return the students’ original certificates immediately and also issue Transfer Certificates.

Both officials have been asked to appear before the Commission on September 2, 2025, for an enquiry.

Copies of the order have also been forwarded to the Nalgonda District Collector and the Telangana Council for Higher Education for urgent action.