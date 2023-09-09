Congress constitutes several panels for Telangana polls

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for constitution of these Committees with immediate effect, the party statement said.

Published: 9th September 2023
Congress Party leader Rahul gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Malikarjun kharge

New Delhi: Congress has constituted various committees including, Election Management Committee, Manifesto Committee and Strategy Committee for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

The Election Management Committee will be headed by Damodar Raja Narsimha, as per the communique issued by the Congress General Secretary in-charge Organisation K.C.Venugopal.

Among the name of members of the panel includes Vamshi Chand Reddy, E. Komraiah, Jaganlal Naik and Fakruddin.

Duddilla Sridhar Babu has been appointed as the chairman and Gaddam Prasad as vice-chairman of the Manifesto Committee.

The Strategy Committee will be headed by Premsagar Rao.

In addition to that, the party has also constituted AICC Program Implementation Committee, Publicity Committee, Charge Sheet Committee, Communications Committee and Training Committee.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held later this year.

The Congress exuded confidence that it will oust the ruling the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).


