Walkthrough royal Pataudi Palace worth Rs 800 crore

Mumbai: The Pataudi Palace stands as a testament to royal heritage and architectural grandeur. Recently, the palace opened its doors for a rare glimpse into its opulent interiors, with Bollywood royalty Sharmila Tagore and her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan leading the way.

The occasion was a special one, as the two stars came together for an advertisement shoot, but the warmth and closeness between them were clearly genuine. The clip, which has since gone viral, showcases the duo dancing through the lavish rooms of the palace, their laughter reflecting off the walls adorned with portraits of their ancestors.

The new video offered fans some fresh unseen inside glimpses of the Pataudi Palace which is reportedly worth Rs 800 crores.

The Pataudi Palace, with its sprawling gardens and majestic display, has been more than just a home for the family; it has been a symbol of their legacy. As the camera pans over the grand dining table set for a royal feast, one can’t help but feel transported to a golden era of elegance and splendor.

This intimate portrayal of the Pataudi family’s ancestral home not only offers a peek into the lives of two of Bollywood’s most iconic actresses but also serves as a reminder of the enduring charm of India’s royal past.

The palace is situated in the town of Pataudi in Haryana’s Gurgaon district. Also known as Ibrahim Kothi, this palace was built by the last ruling Nawab of Pataudi, Iftikhar Ali Khan for his begum. The property is reportedly spread across 10 acres and has 150 rooms. There are 7 dressing rooms, 7 bedrooms, 7 billiard rooms, as many drawing rooms and huge dining rooms.