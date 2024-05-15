Meet 7 male contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Shoaib OUT

Mumbai: The popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is gearing up for its 14th season and filming is scheduled to commence in Romania by the end of this month. Hosted by the dynamic Rohit Shetty, the show promises another adrenaline-fueled adventure as contestants will be seen pushing their limits and tackle daredevil stunts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is slated to premiere in July, with a set of 13 confirmed contestants ready to face their fears head-on. Let’s have a look at the list of 7 male contestants of new season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Male Contestants

1. Gashmeer Mahajani

2. Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa

3. Shalin Bhanot

4. Asim Riaz

5. Karan Veer Mehra

6. Samarth Jurel

7. Abhishek Kumar

Shoaib Ibrahim Not In List

Amidst the excitement, fans were left wondering about the absence of TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim from the confirmed lineup. Speculations had been rife about Shoaib’s involvement in the show, with rumors suggesting he had already signed on. Yet, with the latest contestant reveal, it appears Shoaib’s participation in the project remains uncertain for now. Whether he joins as a wildcard contestant or in another capacity remains to be seen.

Additionally, fans were disappointed to learn that other rumored participants like Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav are not part of the show.

As the countdown to the new season begins, viewers eagerly await the thrilling challenges and nail-biting moments that Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is sure to deliver. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.