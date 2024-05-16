Rainy season in Hyderabad to begin soon as IMD forecasts timely monsoon

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, which recently witnessed intense summer heat, is expected to start experiencing the rainy season soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a timely monsoon.

According to the weather department’s forecast, the monsoon is likely to hit Telangana after June 6.

Monsoon likely to enter South Andaman Sea on May 19

The department has forecasted that the monsoon is likely to enter the South Andaman Sea on May 19. The onset of the monsoon in Kerala is likely on May 31.

“Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days. This year, the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 31,” the IMD said in a release.

The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by the monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterizing the transition from a hot and dry season to a rainy season. As the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures is experienced over the areas, it added.

Rainy season in Hyderabad

Usually, the rainy season in Hyderabad is from mid-June to October, bringing relief to the locals from the summer heat.

During last year’s southwest monsoon season, Hyderabad received a cumulative rainfall of 769.5 mm, surpassing the normal rainfall of 615.4 mm. While the city experienced ‘excess’ rainfall overall, some areas saw normal rainfall.

Among the mandals in Hyderabad, Shaikpet, Maredpally, Charminar, Asifnagar, Nampally, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, and Tirumalgiri recorded rainfall deviations higher than the city’s average.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts four days of rainfall in Telangana

Meanwhile, the IMD Hyderabad has forecasted four days of rainfall in Telangana. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the state.

According to the weather department, the state is likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., until May 19.

Though it is a pre-monsoon rainfall, it provides relief to the residents of Hyderabad from the intense heat that prevails in the city during the summer season.

Now, as the IMD forecasts that the monsoon will hit Hyderabad on time, the rainy season will provide much-needed relief to the residents of the city.