Indian International Schools in Saudi Arabia shine in CBSE results

Jeddah: Amidst the intricate challenges, community-run Indian International Schools in Saudi Arabia under patronage of the Indian Embassy remain top in academic excellence.

Though several private schools are emerging, these community schools maintain unparalleled triumph in achieving results.

The latest results of CBSE class X and XII displayed the academic prowess and dedication of these schools.

Indian International School in Jeddah (IISJ), maintained its legacy with impressive results. In class X, Master Jaival Nishith Kotadia topped the school by scoring 98% followed by Ms. Nuha Rafeek with 96.8 %. Ms. M. Divyadarshini secured 3rd position by achieving 96.6% marks.

Ayman Mansoori in Mathematics, Jaival Nishit Kotadia in Science and Social Science, Nuha Rafeek in Arabic and Parvathy Pratheesh and Huda Najeeb Koormath both in Malayalam achieved 100 marks, said Dr. Mohammed Imran, Principal.

He said in a statement that out of the 689 students who appeared for X exam, 348 students scored 75 % and above.

For class XII, girls outshone the boys. Ms. Shazia Patel scored highest marks in the school with 98.4% followed by Ms. Mariyam Javeed with 97.4% and Ms. Thamanna Ameer Palliyakath secured 3rd position with 96% marks.

In Science stream, Sobaan Qayoom Khan earned a well-deserved position with an outstanding performance of 95.6% in science stream while Ms. Dhanusri Subramanyam scored 94.2%.

In Commerce, Mohammed Rameez Akram stood up 94.7% among boys and Thamanna Ameer Palliyakath secured 96% marks among the girls.

The pinnacle of academic achievement shines through as several students excelled in various subjects, clinching the top positions with 100 marks in their respective fields.

Siddique Ghazala Saniya achieved highest and full marks in Chemistry, while Sobaan Qayoom Khan emerged as Biology topper. Azra Salim Wangde, Nuha Salim Wangde and Arafat Mohammed Asif Bamboowala – all three claimed top position Informatic Practices Marketing. Shazia Patel stood top in home science and geography. Mariyam Javeed Khaleel climbed to the top slot in History.

Out of 502 students in XII, 251 students secured 75% marks and above, said Dr. Imran.

IIS Jeddah Management Committee Chairperson Dr. Hemalatha Mahalingam, Members of MC, Principal Dr. Mohammed Imran applaud the attainment of academic milestones.