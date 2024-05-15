List of hit movies rejected by Vijay Deverakonda

Hyderabad: Vijay Devarakonda’s journey from a fresh face in Pelli Choopulu to a household name in Tollywood cinema with Arjun Reddy has been nothing short of inspiring. His acting career and popularity quotient, both witnessed a massive hike with the success of Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s directorial. He began his career as a supporting actor in the 2011 Ravi Babu’s romantic comedy Nuvvila and since then there has been no looking back for the actor.

However, there are many movies that Vijay Deverakonda turned down in his career that later went on to become hit films for other actors.

Vijay Devarakonda’s Rejected Projects

Bheeshma

Bheeshma still (X)

Bheeshma, the 2020 hit could have seen Devarakonda in the lead, but he passed on the script, paving the way for Nithiin to make the role his own.

iSmart Shankar

iSmart Shankar still (X)

iSmart Shankar, the 2019 sensation directed by Puri Jagannadh, was initially offered to Vijay Devarakonda. His hesitation regarding the dual role concept led to Ram Pothineni stepping in and turning the film into a massive success, even leading to a sequel.

RX 100

RX 100 still (X)

RX 100, which became a milestone for Kartikeya, was another project that VD declined, feeling its resemblance to his own groundbreaking film, Arjun Reddy.

Uppena

Uppena still (X)

Uppena, a project initially pitched to a less prominent Vijay, ultimately launched Vaisshnav Tej’s career as it soared at the box office.

While his latest film Family Star has not met box office expectations, Vijay Devarakonda’s selective filmography and the roles he’s chosen not to take reflect a strategic career shaped as much by the projects he holds as by those he lets go.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Upcoming Movies

Vijay Deverakonda has signed up for a film directed by Rahul Sankrityan, known for his work in “Taxiwaala” and “Shyam Singha Roy.”

Another exciting project features Vijay Deverakonda in a rural entertainer packed with action. Ravi Kiran Kola is directing this film, and Dil Raju is producing it.

Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Film #VD12, Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for an action-packed film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.