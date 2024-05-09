From total 11 movies, Vijay Deverakonda earned Rs...

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his 35th birthday today on May 9. His journey from humble beginnings to becoming a pan-India phenomenon is nothing short of inspiring.

Vijay Devarakonda’s Early Days in Industry

Vijay’s acting career began in 2011 with a small role in the film “Nuvvila.” However, it was his portrayal of Prashanth in “Pelli Choopulu” that left an indelible mark.

The Arjun Reddy Phenomenon

In 2017, Vijay Deverakonda took the Telugu film industry by storm with “Arjun Reddy.” His intense performance as the titular character resonated with viewers, earning him critical acclaim and numerous awards. The film’s success catapulted him into the limelight, and he became a household name.

Tracking Vijay Devarakonda’s Salary

Let’s delve into Vijay Deverakonda’s remuneration for his various films:

Yevade Subramanyam: Rs 6 lakh.

Pelli Choopulu: Rs 6 lakhs.

Dwaraka: Rs. 20 lakhs.

Arjun Reddy: Rs. 20 lakhs.

Mahanati: Rs. 60 lakhs

Geetha Govindam: Rs. 2 crores.

Taxiwaala: Rs. 10 crores.

Bollywood Debut Liger: Rs. 35 crores.

Kushi: Rs. 12 crores.

Family Star: Rs. 15 crores.

With a total of 12 films, Vijay Deverakonda has earned an estimated salary of Rs. 80-90 crores.

Vijay Deverakonda’s journey from lakhs to crores mirrors his rise as a bankable star. His candidness, determination, and acting prowess have made him a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Upcoming Movies

Vijay Deverakonda has signed up for a film directed by Rahul Sankrityan, known for his work in “Taxiwaala” and “Shyam Singha Roy.”

Another exciting project features Vijay Deverakonda in a rural entertainer packed with action. Ravi Kiran Kola is directing this film, and Dil Raju is producing it.

Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Film #VD12, Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for an action-packed film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.