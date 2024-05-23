‘Arrived in heart of Hitec City,’ Virat Kohli opens restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli is set to open his new restaurant, One8 Commune, in Hyderabad tomorrow. Located at RMZ The Loft in Knowledge City, near Hard Rock Cafe in HITEC City, this highly anticipated eatery is sure to attract many visitors.

Virat Kohli shared a sneak peek of the restaurant on Instagram, announcing the launch date as May 24. He wrote, “Hey Hyderabad, I’m thrilled to share some exciting news with you! We’ve just arrived in the heart of HiTech City, and your dining rituals are now gonna level up! For me, one8 Commune is more than just a place – it’s about bringing people together, creating connections, and building a true sense of community right here in Hyderabad.”

He added, “As we open our doors on May 24th, I’m so excited for you to experience the spirit of communing.”

One8 Commune promises a unique experience, offering delicious food, cricket vibes, and cinematic charm all in one place. The ambiance is expected to be stylish yet welcoming, perfect for food lovers and sports fans alike.

Established in 2017, One8 Commune has successfully expanded to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. Now, Hyderabad joins the list with its own One8 Commune location.