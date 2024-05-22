Did Samantha just share Instagram post for Virat Kohli?

Mumbai: Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her active social media presence, shared a cryptic and uplifting note on Instagram on Wednesday, May 22. In her post, she talked about aspirations and winning. The note read, “I wanna see you win,” and she captioned it with, “Whatever your heart desires, whatever aspirations you hold, I am rooting for you. You are deserving of victory.”

Samantha’s Instagram Post

While many fans appreciated the positive message, others speculated that Samantha was showing support for cricketer Virat Kohli ahead of the eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Social media users flooded the comments with their thoughts, thanking Samantha for her encouraging words.

In the past, Samantha has expressed her admiration for Virat Kohli. During a chat show on Star Sports India in 2023, she shared how Kohli’s dedication, grit, and commitment inspired her. She mentioned, “Virat Kohli is so inspiring. His dedication, grit, and commitment are amazing and so inspiring to watch. He’s changed many lives with his determination. I almost cried when he made a comeback and scored a century after that challenging phase. He is an inspiration.”

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Shiva Nirvana’s film ‘Kushi,’ which received mixed reviews. She is now awaiting the release of Prime Video’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny.’ Additionally, she recently announced her upcoming film, ‘Bangaram,’ on her 37th birthday. This film will be produced by her own production house, Tralala Moving Pictures.