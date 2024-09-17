Discover Telangana’s Mystery Island; just 170 km from Hyderabad

In the age of Instagram when being “chronically online” has become the norm, sometimes all one craves is a digital detox. And what better than unwinding in nature’s lap?

If this idea appeals to you, Telangana’s Mystery Island should be at the top of your travel list.

Yelleswaragattu Island

Just 169 km from Hyderabad lies Yelleswaragattu Island, Telangana’s best-kept secret.

Famously known as the Mystery Island, it is located in the middle of the backwaters of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam.

Yelleswaragattu Island (Image Source: X)

Surrounded by the majestic Nallamala Hills and a stone’s throw away from the town of Srisailam, Yelleswaragattu Island remains untouched by modern distractions. The island is free from commercial tourism, offering a calm environment where visitors can fully immerse themselves in nature.

Things to do here

Apart from marveling at the scenic beauty of the island, it offers activities for adventure seekers.

Trekking

Embark on a trek that takes you through dense forests until you reach the edge of a stunningly clear blue lake. From this point, you’ll need to descend a steep hill blanketed with shrubs to reach the top of a hill. Here, you’ll be greeted by breathtaking views of rolling hillocks, lush irrigation lands, and water so blue it rivals the sky. The Nallamala Hills add the perfect backdrop.

Fishing

With the Krishna River flowing around the island, fishing is a popular activity at the Yelleswaragattu Island. The calm waters are home to various species of freshwater fish, making it a great spot for anglers. Whether you’re an experienced fisherman or trying your hand at fishing for the first time, the island’s riverside offers peaceful locations to sit back, cast your line, and enjoy the serenity. You can also find fishermen loading their fresh catch there.

Boating to Yelleswaragattu Island (Image Source: X)

Stargazing and Bird watching

Far from city lights, Yelleswaragattu Island is a fantastic spot for stargazing. With clear night skies, the island offers breathtaking views of the stars and constellations. Campers can end their day by lying under the stars, with the soothing sounds of the river adding to the magical experience. The island’s diverse vegetation and proximity to the Krishna River make it a haven for bird enthusiasts, as well.

How to reach Yelleswaragattu Island

The island is approximately 169 km from Hyderabad, with a scenic drive that takes around three hours. As you travel towards Kambalapally village in Chandampet Mandal, Nalgonda District, you’ll pass through picturesque landscapes and stretches of rural Telangana’s charming countryside.

Vizag Colony Boating Centre (Image Source: X)

Local fishermen at the village offer boat rides to the island, typically charging around Rs. 1500. For accurate location details, it’s helpful to include the Vizag Colony Boating Centre as a destination on your map.