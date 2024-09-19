Check out Pawan Kalyan, his wife Anna Lezhneva’s joint net worth

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, the younger brother of Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi, has established himself as one of South Indian cinema’s biggest stars. Over his two-decade-long career, he has worn many hats—not just as an actor but also as a producer, director, screenwriter, politician, and philanthropist.

While he is admired for his on-screen presence, his personal life with his wife, Anna Lezhneva, is just as fascinating.

Anna Lezhneva, a former Russian model and actress, met Pawan during the filming of Teen Maar in 2011. After dating for two years, they married in 2013. Anna has successfully transitioned from a career in modeling to becoming a businesswoman, making smart investments in real estate and hotel chains.

Pawan Kalyan’s Net Worth

Together, Pawan and Anna have built a significant financial portfolio. Pawan’s assets are said to be over Rs 164 crores. He also owns multiple residential and commercial properties and has a luxury car collection worth Rs 14 crore.

Anna Lezhneva’s Net Worth

Anna’s wealth is equally impressive, with her investments in Singapore hotel chains and properties in Russia and Singapore. Reports estimate her net worth at around Rs 1,800 crore. Despite keeping a relatively low profile, Anna’s business success has added a substantial amount to their combined wealth.

Their total net worth is estimated at a staggering Rs 1,964 crore. This impressive figure reflects not only their individual achievements but also their strong partnership, both personally and financially.

In addition to his work in films, Pawa hasn’t stopped making movies. Fans are looking forward to his upcoming films, which include: OG Directed by Sujeeth, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.