Baqalas Boom: The rise of Gulf product stores in Hyderabad

One of the core memories every Saudi-born kid can confirm is the joy of entering a baqala. Be it to curb after-school hunger, fulfill midnight cravings, or fuel up for a road trip, the baqala has always been a cultural staple in Saudi Arabia.

These small but well-stocked shops offered childhood nostalgia packed in Rani juice, Batook chewing gum, Halawa Bagara, Smarties glasses, Flamin Hot Cheetos, Jazz Ice Cream, Pik One, and many more.

Iconic Baqala items (Image Source: House of Happiiness)

In recent years, many Saudi Arabian expatriates have packed up this cherished memory and moved back to their homeland, ultimately only left with a yearning for their favorite treats.

Bringing a Taste of Home

In response to these nostalgic cravings, Hyderabad is witnessing a surge in stores specializing in imported Gulf products.

“Being Saudi return myself, I would often crave chocolates like Flakes and Kinder Beuno. So when I started to search for them in Hyderabad, I found that there were hardly any stores selling imported products and even if they did, they were highly priced,” said Ansar Khan.

In July 2020, Ansar decided to take matters into his own hands and set on a journey to bring a taste of the beloved baqala to Hyderabad through Chocolates and More, located in Vijaynagar Colony.

Chocolates n More Store

Ameen Mirza shares a similar story, “After finishing my 12th grade in Jeddah, I came to Hyderabad for my higher studies like any expatriate in Saudi Arabia. It didn’t take long for me to notice that most shops selling imported goods in the city were exploiting the absence of MRP on Saudi products, leading to inflated prices.”

During the first lockdown, Ameen researched, directly contacted importers, and opened the House of Happiiness at Vijaynagar Colony. The store quickly became a go-to spot for those seeking a taste of Saudi Arabia in Hyderabad.

House of Happiiness store

Love Language of Gifting

Another motivation behind opening these stores was to ease the burden for Saudi expatriates traveling back to Hyderabad. Traditionally, returning expatriates would pack their luggage with chocolates to gift their relatives, which would lead to struggling with weight limits. Both Ansar and Ameen recognized this issue and saw their shops as a solution.

“Funnily, some people pretend they brought products from Saudi for their relatives. In reality, they contact me a day before landing and place an order for the same imported goods. It’s a win-win- it lightens their luggage and impresses relatives,” Ameen tells Siasat.com.

In addition to offering a variety of imported products, these stores are also tapping into the tradition of gift-giving that is prevalent in Saudi Arabia. To replicate this custom, they now sell curated gift hampers filled with popular Gulf treats and products. These hampers not only provide a touch of Saudi culture but also offer a convenient and thoughtful option for those looking to share a piece of their heritage with friends and family in Hyderabad.

Gift Hamper by House of Happiiness Gift Hamper by Chocolates n More

Just for Returnees or Locals as well?

“Our regular customer base mostly consists of Gulf returnees. While, we do have some local customers frequently shopping brands like Almarai, Lotus, and Lindt, it will still take time for international FMCG brands to set up shop in India. I believe, India has more 5 or 10 years to go before it booms here,” said Ansar.

Famous imported Gulf products (Image Source: House of Happiiness)

Ameen has a different opinion, “We started as a niche shop catering only to Gulf returnees, and over the years, we have won the hearts of locals as well. I think this change in the preferences of locals can be credited to their lifestyle. Nowadays, Hyderabadis are willing to spend on quality and that is the reason why bigger brands like Lulu have opened shop in the city. We are only going to grow more from here.”

As the trend of imported products grows, the future of retail in Hyderabad looks bright.