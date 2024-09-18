Telangana ACB nabs horticulture officer for taking Rs 1.14 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials apprehended the district horticulture and sericulture officer of Bhadradri Kothagudem, on Tuesday evening, September 17 after he was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 1,14,000.

The ACB nabbed the officer in the act at his office in the integrated district collectorate as he accepted the money from the complainant seeking official favour. The accused has been identified as K Suryanarayana.

The bribe was allegedly demanded to process and forward bills totalling Rs 14,17,778 related to 15 files for farmers in Palvancha, Mulakalapalli, and Dammapeta mandals. These files involve drip irrigation equipment supplied by the complainant’s Texmo company.

According to reports, the accused directed the complainant to deliver the cash in a black bag, which was later recovered from his possession. A chemical test confirmed the presence of tainted cash on the officer’s hands and clothing.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is ongoing.