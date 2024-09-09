Telangana ACB sees surge in corruption, bribery; 145 cases in 8 months

Hyderabad: There has been a surge in corruption and bribery cases, with 145 registered between January and August compared to 100 cases registered in the last four years.

Former anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) director general CV Anand, while speaking to reporters on Sunday, September 8, said that in the last eight months, 109 persons were arrested, mostly government officers including 30 from the revenue department, 21 and 18 from home and municipal departments respectively.

In the last eight months, the ACB reported a conviction rate of 55 percent with 10 convictions and 8 acquittals. Anand hoped the conviction rate to reach 70 percent by the end of 2024.

“The influx of complaints reported to the ACB this year can be attributed to the faith citizens have in the department,” said Anand who took charge of Hyderabad commissioner on Monday.

As of August 31, final reports for 103 cases have been submitted to the government, and charge sheets will be filed against 280 individuals. The government has also issued prosecution sanctions in 72 cases, involving 86 people.

Need more manpower: Anand

Anand said that in most cases, complaints are filed only after the first instalment is paid. “The complainant turns to ACB only when he/she is constantly harassed for more bribes,” Anand noted.

With a large increase in the number of cases filed in the last eight months, there is a requirement for more resources and manpower. “With more complaints filed, the workload on the department has significantly increased,” Anand said.