Telangana: Tax official held for accepting Rs 10K bribe

Hyderabad: Deputy state tax officer (ACTO) Mahbubnagar district, Venkateshwar Reddy, was caught by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials for demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from shop owner on Tuesday, September 3.

The official has demanded the amount to grant a GST license for a seed and scrap shop.

The accused took the money from the complainant who sought a license under the name VDN Traders in Marlu, Mahabubnagar town. The complainant had approached the ACB after the accused officer demande the bribe amount from him to issue the GST license.

The ACB officals laid a trap and nabbed the accused in the act. A chemical test conducted on the currency handed over to the accused along with the file, was positive, proving the exchange.